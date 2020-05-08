Kurnool: CPM flays officials for rise in Covid-19 cases

Kurnool: The Communist Party (Marxist) of India (CPM) district secretary, K Prabhakar Reddy alleged that the district administration has failed to control the spread of coronavirus. The high number of cases are being registered by every passing day in Kurnool. Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to take personal interest to control the situation in the district, stated Prabhakar Reddy.

Addressing media persons at Sundaraiah Bhavan here on Thursday Reddy said that Kurnool district tops in the state in registering corona positive cases. The officials have failed to conduct rapid tests and to divide the divisions based on number of Covid-19 cases reported from the areas, the CPM leader pointed out.

He alleged that the officials are not bothered to conduct tests to the family members of persons who have died of Covid-19.

State committee member, P Nirmala said the residents at red zone are facing hardships. Due to lock down people have lost livelihood and are not in a position to buy essential commodities to feed family members. The government at this juncture instead standing by the people has permitted wine shops.

She demanded immediate closure of wine shops and supply essential commodities free of cost to every hold at red zones. CPM leaders, T Shadrak and Radha Krishna also addressed the meet.