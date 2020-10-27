Kurnool: Devaragattu Bunny festival celebrated despite police restrictions, 50 injured

Despite the police restrictions, the people of Devaragattu village in Kurnool had crossed the bushes and reached the spot where the Bunny festival will be held every year. Devaragattu, which was under police control till ten o'clock on Monday night, suddenly turned into a mob and the annual Bunny Festival continued as usual. The police agency issued orders banning the bunny festival a few days ago in the wake of the coronavirus and have set up heavy security to prevent anyone from coming to the festival.

However, at night, the people of Neraniki, Neranikitanda, Kothapeta and Suluvai villages reached the fort and took part in the stick fight. The Theru Bazaar area, which was vacant till 10.30 pm on Monday, was suddenly crowded with people. Priests in the temple performed Swami Kalyanotsavam and then the ceremonial idols were brought down from the hill and placed at the throne. From there the devotees placed sticks on the idols and carried them to the . Fifty people were injured in the stick fight, while two others were seriously injured and were rushed to Adoni Government Hospital.

On the other hand, efforts made by the district administration to ban stick fighting went in vain. Although 30 check posts and 50 CC cameras were set up and section 144 is implemented to prevent people from reaching the fort, devotees gathered through the hilly path at midnight and took part in the procession. As a precautionary measure the Collector with over a thousand policemen set up heavy security, however, the measures were not worked as the people participated in the stick fight sport.

Bunny festival is a tradition in Devaragattu celebrated every year on Dussehra where the men participate in the stick fight sport irrespective of the danger.