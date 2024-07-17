Kurnool DIG places two officials under suspension

Kurnool: The Kurnool range DIG, CH Vijaya Rao has placed a Circle Inspector and a Sub Inspector under suspension for their negligence in Mucchumarri girl's missing case on Wednesday. In a press release the DIG has stated that the Nandikotkur police station Inspector, O Vijaya Bhaskar and Mucchumarri Sub Inspector R Jaya Sekhar were found negligent towards their duties. Due to violating the duties suspension orders have been served to them, the DIG has stated.

It may be recalled that a 9-years-old girl has gone missing from New Mucchumarri village on 7th July. Later she has been killed by three minors and threw in the Krishna River waters. The body of the minor girl was not traced till date. The police have taken three minors into custody besides arresting two persons in connection with the case. The two persons who happened to be the parents of the minors have been produced in the court on Tuesday.