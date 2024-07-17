Live
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Urges Speedy Completion of Naini Coal Block Project in Odisha
- Kurnool DIG places two officials under suspension
- Weight gain in youth can lead to poor heart health in old age
- Tripura district limping back to normal after violence; govt announces aid
- ADB forecasts robust growth in India’s industrial sector, rebound in agriculture
- Prediabetic? You have 70 pc risk of developing diabetes, say experts
- Employment guarantee for Kannadigas in private industries: Will discuss with CM to avoid confusion: MB Patil
- Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage
- Meta rolls out ‘verified subscription’ plans for businesses in India
- Australia's New South Wales moves to cut ties with construction union
Just In
Kurnool DIG places two officials under suspension
The Kurnool range DIG, CH Vijaya Rao has placed a Circle Inspector and a Sub Inspector under suspension for their negligence in Mucchumarri girl's missing case on Wednesday.
Kurnool: The Kurnool range DIG, CH Vijaya Rao has placed a Circle Inspector and a Sub Inspector under suspension for their negligence in Mucchumarri girl's missing case on Wednesday. In a press release the DIG has stated that the Nandikotkur police station Inspector, O Vijaya Bhaskar and Mucchumarri Sub Inspector R Jaya Sekhar were found negligent towards their duties. Due to violating the duties suspension orders have been served to them, the DIG has stated.
It may be recalled that a 9-years-old girl has gone missing from New Mucchumarri village on 7th July. Later she has been killed by three minors and threw in the Krishna River waters. The body of the minor girl was not traced till date. The police have taken three minors into custody besides arresting two persons in connection with the case. The two persons who happened to be the parents of the minors have been produced in the court on Tuesday.