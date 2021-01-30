Kurnool: Discourage unanimous elections

Kurnool: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar said officials should not encourage unanimous elections as it is not a healthy practice and people should be allowed to exercise their franchise without fear.

Addressing media at the collector conference hall here on Friday, Ramesh Kumar noted that 88 per cent voting was registered during 2013 elections in the district.

Even in the present Covid situation, the voters would participate in large numbers and voting percentage would not be lesser than las poll, he added.

He said the district administration also took steps to educate the people to participate in the elections and exercise their franchise in a healthy atmosphere. He urged the people to keep away from being influenced by liquor or money.

He said some political parties approached the Governor against the unanimous elections and there were advertisements in newspapers.

The information and public relations commissioner was asked to explain on the advertisements and told not to issue them in future.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan, DIG P Venkatrami Reddy and SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli participated in the press conference.