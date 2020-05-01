Kurnool: DK Balaji appointed KMC Commissioner

Kurnool: The state government has replaced the present Kurnool Municipal Commissioner (KMC), S Ravindra Babu with an IAS officer, DK Balaji. Orders were issued in this regard on Thursday.

The IAS officer, DK Balaji was discharging responsibilities as ITDA Project Officer at Paderu. He was ordered to immediately take the charge as Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

The government has filled the ITDA Project Officer post with another IAS officer, Dr Venkateswara Salijamala, Sub Collector of Paderu. He was ordered to continue in the post till further orders from the government. The present Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner, S Ravindra Babu was reportedly suffering from ill health due to work pressure.