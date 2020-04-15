Kurnool: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar remembered

Kurnool: The 129th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was celebrated on a grand scale by the leaders of various Dalit organizations, across the district, on Tuesday.

They paid rich floral tributes to the Dalit icon by garlanding his statue. Later, addressing the occasion, the leaders recalled the relentless efforts of the revered leader to eradicate inequality and discrimination against downtrodden communities.

He faced a lot of humiliation from the people of higher castes but he never backed out. The social reformer was given the task of drafting the Indian Constitution and later, was hailed by the intellectuals as Father of Indian Constitution, recalled the leaders of Dalit organizations.

The birth anniversary celebrations were also organized at collector conference hall. The collector, G Veera Pandiyan, Joint Collector, Patanshetty Ravi Subash and other collectorate staff garlanded the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar and paid floral tributes.