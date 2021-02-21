Kurnool: Drivers engaged to distribute essentials up in arms against government

Kurnool: The vehicle drivers engaged to distribute essential commodities at the doorstep of beneficiaries under the public distribution system are facing a lot of hardships in the district and in some places the drivers are forced to surrender their vehicles. Speaking to media at Thuggali Tahsildar's office on Friday, Arun Kumar, a vehicle driver, and a resident of R S Pendekal in Tuggali mandal, said that they were facing a lot of problems to distribute essential commodities at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

In the beginning, the government in its notification has stated that driving licence holders were eligible to apply for vehicles. Based on the notification, we have applied and the vehicle was sanctioned after depositing the security amount, he said.

"At that time, the officials did not tell us that we have to load the rice and other commodities from the dealer. We thought that we are only engaged to drive the vehicles and rest of the things would be taken care of by other persons," said Arun Kumar.

Later the officials reportedly stated that we have to load the rice and other essential commodities by ourselves. After loading we have to go around and distribute the essentials to consumer.

At the time of distribution, sometimes we are facing network problems and we are unable to get biometric of consumer. For completing the distribution of essential commodities, it is taking a minimum period of 40 to 50 days, said Arun Kumar. Another driver on condition of anonymity said we are forced to distribute commodities instead of carrying items as drivers. "Distribution of essential commodities is time consuming.

We are coming on to road early in the morning and returning home late in the evening. The government is paying Rs 5,000 per month to a person to assist at the distribution. But with the fewer amounts, no one is ready to join it. If they have forced us to distribute commodities then it would be better to quit the job," he said and appealed to the government to return the caution money deposited towards sanctioning the vehicle.