Kurnool : DSC 1998 qualified candidates thank CM Jagan for providing them jobs

Kurnool : The DSC 1998 qualified teachers have profusely thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for clearing hurdles to their appointments.

Expressing their happiness on getting nod to their appointments, they performed Palabisekam to the statue of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at the State Bank circle here on Monday. They also performed Palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A qualified teacher Reddypogu Kumar speaking to The Hans India has said that around 12,000 to 13,000 teachers have qualified through DSC in 1998.

However, they were not given postings. Since then the qualified candidates have participated in several agitations demanding successive governments to give them postings. But there has been no response from the successive governments.

Now out of the total qualified candidates, 40 to 60 percent have crossed the retirement age. Unfortunately, about 10 per cent of the candidates passed away.

Finally, after a prolonged struggle which lasted for 23 years, the YSR Congress government has given its nod to appoint them as teachers. Now around 20 to 30 per cent of the DSC qualified candidates across the State would be appointed as teachers, said Reddypogu Kumar.

Another teacher Nalugotla Apollo said that about 1,700 teachers have qualified from the undivided Kurnool district in the 1998 DSC. Out of them, about 300 to 400 teachers would secure jobs. He thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning posts to the candidates.

The teachers prior to performing Palabhishekam to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's statue, took out a big rally from the STBC College Grounds. Praveen Solomon Raj, Saroja, Madhavi, M Kumari, Violet, Hymavathi, Y Jayanthi, Sridevi and others participated in the rally.