Kurnool: Educate positive patients to stay in home isolation said Collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector, G Veera Pandiyan advised the medical officials to educate people that they get medication at home if at all they are tested positive and don't have symptoms. He along with Joint Collector, Patanshetti Ravi Subash, Hospital superintendent, Dr Narendranath Reddy and Medical College Principal, Chandrasekhar, convened a meeting with the medical team on how to control the virus.

The meeting was held at the medical college conference hall here on Thursday. Addressing the occasion, the Collector said the doctors have to advise the positive patients to be at home isolation and the medical team should regularly monitor them besides prescribing needed medicine.

If it is an emergency case then the patient should be referred to hospital for treatment. The doctors need to focus mainly on admission, data entry, daily discharges and deaths. Regularly check the corona patients and extend quality treatment.

He further said to take steps to deploy staff at Santhi Ram, Vishwa Bharati, Kurnool State Level Covid Hospital and at covid care centers. The doctors are also suggested to form teams to work by changing shifts on rotational basis. Any of the patients is detected to be critical then the case has to be shifted to KGGH for treatment. He said to arrange a vehicle if the case is an emergency.

Veera Pandiyan instructed the doctors to ensure adequate medicines available at the hospitals. He suggested extending medical kits, dry fruits, fruit kits and nutritious diets to the corona patients.

He suggested increasing sanitation staff at GGH, Viswhabharati and Santhi Ram covid hospitals. Refer the mild cases to covid care centres without delay, stated Veera Pandiyan.