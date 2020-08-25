Kurnool: Elopement causes violence in Koilakonda

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at Koilakonda village under Krishnagiri police station limits on Monday with the family members of an eloped couple attacked on each other with sticks and stones.

In the attack, the boy's house was partially damaged by the girl's relatives. On learning about the incident, Dhone Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) V Narasimha Reddy and his staff rushed to the village and enquired about the details.

Krishna Giri Sub Inspector M Ramanjaneya Reddy told The Hans India that one Sudhakar and a girl staying adjacent in the locality were in an affair for some time. Both have pursued education up to intermediate and they belong to various castes. The couples flee away from their village on Sunday as their parents opposed to their marriage, said the officer.

The parents of the girl searched for her whereabouts with their near and dear ones but could not trace her. However, they came to know that Sudhakar was also missing since Sunday. On Monday morning, the girl's parents and relatives, in a fit of rage, attacked Sudhakar's house. In the attack, some portion of the house was damaged partially.

In retaliation, the boy's parents also attacked. Both family members pelted stones and attacked with sticks and six members of eloped Sudhakar sustained injuries. Acting on information, police rushed to the spot immediately and pacified the family members. Police picketing was arranged to ensure that no untoward incident took place in the village.