Kurnool: Enumerate crop damage accurately

Kurnool: In-charge district collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash accompanied with joint collectors Rama Sundar Reddy, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin and Nandyal Sub Collector Kalpana Kumari made whirlwind tour in the district on Saturday and inspected crops and dwellings that were damaged in the recent rains.



They officials have also made surprise visit to the village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and observed the farmers' list, who lost their crops. They also enquired about the details of crop damage and others with the officials of agriculture and secretariat departments.

Patanshetty Ravi Subash stated that following the orders of state government, the revenue officials across the district have made field visits and inspected the crop damages. He asked the officials to enumerate the crop loss accurately and display the names of farmers who lost their crops at the village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He appealed the farmers to cross check their names displayed in the list. If their names are not enrolled, he suggested them to consult the concerned agriculture officer for enrolment.

The officials have visited Venkatapuram, Gurram Konda villages in Dhone and Peauply mandals and inspected groundnut, red gram and castor. After inspecting the damaged crops, they interacted with the farmers and enquired about the investments.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan, despite on personal leave, has enquired about the crop damage over phone. He ordered them to be transparent in enumerating crop damages and ensure the names of all farmers to be included in the list. He also spoke with joint collectors, RDOs over phone and suggested them to make surprise visits at the RBKs and village and ward secretariats.