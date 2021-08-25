Kurnool: FAPTO seeks implementation of 11th PRC for teachers

Kurnool: The leaders of Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Organisations (FAPTO) on Tuesday staged a protest at Dharna Chowk demanding the government to immediately implement Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and sanction pending Dearness Allowance besides suspension of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Addressing the gathering, FAPTO state secretary and district in-charge K Prakash Rao said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra had assured to resolve the problems being faced by the teachers. He also assured continuation of old pension instead of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Despite two-and-half-years rule, no steps have been taken to resolve the issue, he pointed out.

Even the execution of 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) was also pending, he said and demanded the government to execute PRC, suspension of CPS and sanctioning of 5 Dearness Allowances (DAs).

State observer H Thimanna said the government has planned to merge 3rd, 4th and 5th class employees in high school under the New Education Policy (NEP). If the primary classes are merged in high school, then the students would face a lot of problems and there is very chance of increasing dropouts, he pointed out. He demanded the government to withdraw the move of merging the primary classes in high school. After the protest, the leaders took out a rally up to the Collectorate from Dharna Chowk and handed over a memorandum to the District Collector. K Suresh, Anand, S Gokari, J Sudakar, Ranganna,P Prasad, Krishna,Thimmappa,Yellappa, M Madhusudhan Reddy, Seva Naiak, Bhaskar, Sudhakar, Sivaiah, Kamalakar and Madhva Swamy were also present.