Kurnool, first AP capital, needs attention

Kurnool: Kurnool, the first capital of Andhra Pradesh and often referred as ‘The Gateway of Rayalaseema’ is the abode for many pilgrimages and Nalamalla forest. Kurnool was the headquarters of Kurnool district and State capital from October 1, 1953 to 31 October, 1956.



As per historical records, Kurnool’s name was Kandanavolu and it used to be a crossing on Tungabhadra river. It was believed that at this place owners of bullock carts used to grease the wheels (Kandana means grease).

The city was also called as the city of Skanda or Kumaraswamy, son of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Kurnool is rich in culture and heritage with Konda Reddy Fort, Abdul Wahab Khan Tomb (Gol Gumbaz), Sri Rupala Sangameswara Jagannatha Gattu temple, Sri Lakshmi Jagannatha Gattu Cave temple, Kethavaaram rock paintings, Nawab Bunglow and many more.

Kurnool is the only district of the State in the entire country where seven rivers are flowing. Along with four prominent rivers –Tungabhadra, Hundri, Krishna and Kundu, Sangameswaram in Kothapalli mandal is well known for the confluence of seven rivers Tunga, Bhadra, Krishna, Veni, Bhima, Malapaharini and Bhavanasi. Famous Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal, a 306 kilometers stretch canal passes through Kurnool, which starts from Sunkesula Barrage constructed on Tungabhadra river.

This canal, which remained as a major irrigation source for many years, is now in a neglected state. After the capital was shifted to Hyderabad, this district was neglected by the successive governments to date.

Tungabhadra river, a major source for drinking water, is highly polluted with the discharge of sewage and industrial waste into the river.

Kurnool has a total voter strength of 2,69,771, with 1,31,352 male, 1,38,384 female and 35 third genders. I Congress leader P Rahiman Khan had won the first legislative assembly election held in 1972, against his rival TKR Sarma, with a majority of 24,925 votes. He became MLA. In 1978, Md Ibrahim Khan of INC(I) was elected as MLA after defeating his rival B Shamshir Khan of Janata Party. Later in 1983 election, independent candidate V Rambhupal Choudhary got 45,964 votes, defeating his rival Dawood of INC.

In 1985 election, V Rambhupal Choudhary contested from INC and won by defeating his rival K Nagi Reddy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Again, V Rambhupal Choudhary (INC) was elected as MLA in 1989, by defeating his rival candidate MA Gaffoor of CPI (Marxist).

In 1994 Assembly electionm MA Gaffoor of CPI (M) was elected as Kurnool MLA, who defeated KE Krishna Murthy of INC with a margin of 8,823 votes. In 1999 election, TG Venkatesh of TDP became Kurnool MLA by defeating V Rambhupal Choudhary of INC with a margin of 14,475 votes.

In 2004 again, CPI(M) candidate MA Gaffoor got elected. But in 2009 election, TG Venkatesh, who contested from INC, defeated MA Gaffoor of CPI (Marxist).

In 2014 Assembly election, YSRCP candidate SV Mohan Reddy was elected as MLA, while TG Venkatesh of TDP lost the election. Later in 2019, again YSRCP candidate MA Hafeez Khan was elected as Kurnool MLA. He contested against TG Bharat of TDP.

Kurnool, which is rich in culture and heritage, is losing its sheen due to the negligent attitude of successive governments and leaders. People opine that Kurnool could be developed as a tourism spot with several historical places. Kurnool Medical College, one of the oldest teaching colleges in the State, oldest hopsitals Gadigaram Aspatri, Ghanta Aspatri (clock hospital) in old town are in abandoned stage. Also, Coles College, STBC College, KVR College for Women, Rockwood and ECM schools, the oldest educational institutions, are in a great need of care and renovation.