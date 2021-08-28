Kurnool: First Kisan Rail chugs off from Bethamcherla

Kurnool: The South Central Railway (SCR) has started the first Kisan Rail from Bethamcherla. The Kisan Rail will transport agricultural produce to various destinations in the country. The train which started on Friday at Bethamcherla rail station was loaded with 456 tonnes of onions in 19 LHB parcel vans. The rail from Bethamcherla left for Changsari station near Guwahati in Assam. After the successful transportation of agriculture products through Kisan Rails from Anantapur, Mulacala Cheruvu and Tadipatri stations in Guntakal division, the Kisan Rail facility was also launched from Bethamcherla of Kurnool district. The Business Development Unit (BDU) team of Guntakal Division has elucidated about various schemes and concessions available for transportation of goods through a Kisan Rail. The railways has been offering 50 per cent tariff concession to the customers for transporting agricultural products through Kisan Rail.

The benefits to the freight customers like safe, secure, faster and economical mode of transport with less en route damages while transporting the goods has been clearly described by the BDU team, an official press release said.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, has expressed happiness on loading of Kisan Rail from Betamcherla station of Guntakal Division. He complimented the efforts of headquarters as well as Guntakal Division officials in capturing the new traffic from Betamcherla. He also advised the farmers and traders in the surrounding areas of Betamcherla railway station to utilise the opportunity of freight concession in transporting their goods through Kisan Rails. The General Manager instructed railway officials to extend all the possible support to the freight customers in transportation of Agri products, stated Ch Rakesh.