Kurnool: Flutter over vaccination message on dead person's mobile

Kurnool: Family members of a deceased person received an SMS on his mobile phone stating that he had successfully completed the vaccination. The incident which occurred at Chagalamarri town in Allagadda mandal on Sunday, came to light on Tuesday when the news went viral on social media.

According to information, one Pedda Lakshmi Devi, a resident of 2nd ward in Chagalamarri town had taken first dose of Covid vaccination on June 1. Later, she developed some health problems and was shifted to Nandyal government hospital for treatment and later to Kurnool government general hospital for better treatment.

However, Lakshmi Devi succumbed to illness on June 6. On Sunday, September 12, her family members received an SMS stating that she was given second dose of vaccine at Chagalamarri primary health centre (PHC). The news created a flutter in the area as people wondered how can a deceased person be administered vaccine.

Chagalamarri PHC in-charge Dr Gangadhar said some technical error might have crept in. "Massive vaccination drive was taken up across the district. No such incidents have been reported except this one at Chagalamarri. It happens sometimes, but it is not a big issue," Dr Gangadhar said.