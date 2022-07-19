Kurnool: Forest staff promises villagers to catch leopards soon

kosigi (kurnool): Adoni forest range officer Shruthi has assured the villagers that they will catch the two leopards soon. Shruthi along with deputy range officer Ramachandra visited Kosigi village on Monday and spoke to the villagers. Earlier, on Sunday, the villagers after spotting two leopards on Thimmappa Konda, were in a grip of fear.

The news has gone viral on social media, news channels and newspapers also. The district forest department officials on learning about the incident immediately alerted the sub officials and ordered them to visit the village. To instill courage and confidence among the villagers, the forest range officer visited the village on Monday.

Speaking to the villagers, she said that the leopards do not attack or harm humans. They fear and flee the place after they see the humans, she said and appealed to villagers not to hurl stones and injure them as it is a punishable offence. She even asked the villagers not to catch the leopard by throwing nets or others. Prior to speaking to the villagers, the officials distributed pamphlets in the village and educated them about the wild cats.