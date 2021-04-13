Kurnool: Gaiety marks Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva

Kurnool: On the third day of the five days of Ugadi Utsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple organised Prabhotsavam and Nandi Vahana Seva to Swami Ammavarlu on Monday.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao, in a press release, stated that Prabhotsavam was quite like Rathotsavam in which the Prabha will be decorated with 11 varieties of flowers.

Later in the evening Nandi Vahana Seva was organised to Swami Ammavarlu. At the Vahana seva, the presiding deities were seated on the Nandi Vahanam and the devotees offer special prayers. After that, gramotsavam was organised.

By having the darshan of the presiding deities seated on Nandi Vahanam, the people would get positive results in their works and prosper on all fronts, stated the EO. On the fourth day on Tuesday, Rathotsavam, Rama Vani Sevitha Rajeshwar Alankaram, Kalyana Mahotsavam and Ekantha Seva were organised to Swami Ammavaru, added the temple Executive Officer.