Kurnool: Government flayed over its failure to provide work under NREGS

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh State Farmers and Workers Association (AP Vyavasaya Karmika Sangam) district president K Linganna has alleged that the government has failed to provide work under National Rural Employment Guarantee (NREGS) scheme. Due to the government's failure, migrations were unstoppable in Kurnool district. He demanded that the government provide work and stop the migrations. With the demand, the association leaders staged a protest in front of Gonekallu village secretariat in Adoni mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Linganna said that the farmers faced huge losses due to untimely incessant rains. The same situation prevailed across the district but the western part of the district was the most affected. The small farmers and farm labourers were unable to get work to feed their family members and they have migrated to faraway places.

But, unfortunately, they could not find work even at the places to which they had migrated and hence they returned to the hometown. Linganna urged the government to immediately provide works to the people under NREGS.

Another leader K Venkatesh said that for the last three months no works have been provided to anyone. When the issue was raised before the officials, they mentioned about a software problem.

He demanded that the officials of the State and Central governments immediately provide work to the poor and eligible under the scheme. Venkatesh said that the migrations have been taking place since October last year.He said 80 families in Gonekallu village alone have migrated to various parts of the country to eke out a living. As a result of migrations the villages in Kosigi, Kowthalam, Adoni and Peddakadabur mandals wear a deserted look. He demanded that the officials provide work to everyone or otherwise they will intensify protests across the district.

DYFI mandal secretary, Taher Vali, farmers association leaders Govind, Narsi Reddy, Haneef, Anjaneyulu, K Hussaini, Eeranna, Devaraj, women wing leader Fathima Bi, Hanumath Reddy and others participated in the protest.