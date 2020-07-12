Kurnool government hospital starts Plasma Therapy to treat coronavirus patients

Plasma therapy was started for the treatment of coronavirus victims for the first time in Kurnool in the state. Doctors provided plasma therapy under clinical trials to a man from Done on Friday night. However, for the first time in the state, plasma therapy was given to a person in Tirupati and recently, a victim from Kurnool has undergone plasma therapy in Kurnool.

Coronavirus victims are undergoing plasma therapy to recover quickly. In the process, plasma is collected from those who have recovered from the coronavirus in the past and is transmitted to covid victims. The treatment has helped many in the country recover however, there are reports that some deaths have occurred due to this but with the recovery rate is high, ICMR permitted the plasma therapy. Many celebrities, including Sachin, are giving a call to donate plasma.

Meanwhile, as per the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Sunday, 1933 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in last twenty four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 29,168 and the death toll increased to 328. A total of 17,624 samples were tested in twenty-four hours in which 1914 cases related to state and 18 cases from migrants and one from foreign have been appeared. Four deaths each in Kurnool and Srikakulam, three each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam, two each in Chittoor and Nellore and one each in Anantapur and West Godavari were reported.