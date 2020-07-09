Kurnool government hospital turns Covid hospital amid increasing Coronavirus cases

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expanding medical services in the wake of growing number of cases day by day. While hospitals have already been set up in all the district centres as the Coronavirus cases are high in number. Meanwhile, with the number of cases are high in number in Kurnool district, the officials have transformed the Kurnool Government Medical Center into a COVID-19 hospital.

There has been no change in the situation across the state for the past four days with the number of positive cases are increasing day by day. Over a thousand positive cases are reported per day with a total of 22259. A total of 2722 positive cases were reported in Kurnool district, followed by 2568 in Anantapur district. There are 2435 cases in Guntur district.

In the wake of increasing corona cases in the Kurnool district, the state government has converted the Kurnool Government General Hospital into a state Kovid hospital. Arrangements have been made to treat only corona patients by providing doctors, staff, medical supplies and facilities. Along with Kurnool Government Hospital, Shanthiram covid-19 hospital, Vishwabharathi District COVID-19 hospital was used for the treatment of Coronavirus. It was converted into a Kovid hospital.

The government has taken serious note of the death toll due to coronavirus in the Kurnool hospital with 4 to 6 deaths daily. The district authorities have issued strict orders to this extent. It was in this backdrop that District Collector G. Veerapandian met with hospital officials and doctors.