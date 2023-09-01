Kurnool: Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in Raghavendra Swamy’s 352nd Aradanotsavam

Kurnool (Mantralayam): Governor S Abdul Nazeer, for the first time after assuming the responsibilities, paid a visit to Kurnool district on Thursday to participate in the 352nd Aradhanotsavams of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam Mutt.



The Governor travelled by road from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and reached Kurnool police state guest house in the afternoon. Zilla Parishad Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, district in-charge collector Narapureddy Mourya, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police S Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth and others gave a grand welcome to the Governor.

The Governor after a while of discussion with the officials and political leaders at the state guest house left for Mantralayam in the evening. After reaching Mantralayam Mutt, the Governor was received by the district in-charge and Finance Minister Buggana Rajednranath Reddy, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Adoni Sub Collector Abhisek Kumar besides the Mutt officials at Padmanabha Teertha guest house.

Later the Veda pundits of Mutt received the Governor amid playing spiritual music at Maha Dwaram. The Governor was first taken to the village goddess Manchalamma. After having darshan of village goddess, he was offered theertha prasadam. Later the Mutt peetadhipathi Subudendrateerthulu along with the Governor told the history of Mutt by playing an audio video. The Governor participated at the 352nd Aradanotsavam of Guru Raghavendra Swamy.

MLC Issac Basha, Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan, Mayor B Y Ramaiah and Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Teja were present. Prior to leaving Mantralayam, the Governor received the guard of honor from the police personnel at the guest house.