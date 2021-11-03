Kurnool: GPREC celebrates 1,000+ campus placements

Kurnool: G Pulla Reddy Engineering College (GPREC), Kurnool, is riding on the success of the 2021-22 placement season. GPREC celebrates several firsts this year, with respect to campus placements. First time in the history of the prestigious institution, it has successfully crossed the milestone of thousand placement offers for its 2022 batch.

Companies that recruited so far from GPREC campus are Cognizant, Accenture, IBM, Infosys, Wipro, Hexaware, Mindtree, Hitachi, Modak Analytics, Valuelabs, Axiom IO, CSG, among others. The recruitment process of many more prestigious companies are still underway and it would be a promising affair at the end of this year's placement season. As results pour in so far, GPRECians have bagged 1005 offers for a batch that has 780 students on rolls. Of these 780 students, 527 students have got eligibility to participate in the campus placements and many of them have got multiple job offers.

Branch wise offer count, so far includes 361 from Computer Science and Engineering, 311 from Electronics & Communication, 161 from Electrical & Electronics, 139 from Mechanical & 33 from Civil Engineering. The average salary of all these offers stand at Rs 4.20 lacs per annum and more than 100 offers came with a salary package of Rs 5.00 LPA and above.

Reflecting the core strength of GPREC, there is an intense competition that goes between girls and boys in procuring placements. 222 girls and 239 boys got the placements. The numbers keep going up and the gap will become much smaller.

The institution chairman P Subba Reddy has congratulated the students and faculty of GPREC for achieving the historical milestone of 1,000+ offers and said it is like a jewel in the crown of the institution. Dr B Sreenivasa Reddy, Principal, has appreciated the tireless efforts of the Training & Placement Cell and the faculty mentors for contributing to this magnificent feat.

Dr.B.Veerabhadra Reddy, Training & Placement Officer said that some more companies have confirmed their participation in the campus hiring and hence the number of selections would increase further in the next few weeks. He thanked all the Industry partners for giving employment to so many students, most of whom have come from rural background.