Modi lashes out at Congress for committing sins against Constitution

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Indian Constitution during his third term amidst pomp and gaiety, and to take it to every street and house in the country to expose the sins Congress committed against it.

Addressing a public meeting in Zaheerabad on Tuesday, he termed the Constitution a ‘Dharm Grandh’ for him and his government, and recalled how he had respected it as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, as well as before taking office as the Prime Minister during his first and second tenure.

He said that Congress from its birth hates the Constitution, and said that the original document of the Constitution, which had Ramayan, Mahabharat and the country's rich culture and heritage etched in every page of it was locked up in a cupboard by the first Prime Minster Jawaharlal Nehru, and a censored copy of it was given to the people. He alleged that it was done to disconnect the Constitution from the country's ethos. “While Rahul Gandhi's great-grandfather Nehru committed this sin, his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency, locked up democracy and sent lakhs of people behind bars, besides imposing censorship on media,” he added.

Modi said the Congress, for its vote bank politics, is trying to bring religion-based reservations through backdoor, backstabbing Dr BR Ambedkar and the founders of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister alleged that the power-hungry dynast family that never bothered about the Constitution had also dumped the Congress party constitution into the dustbin. “Senior Congress leader Sitaram Kesri was locked up in a bathroom and thrown on the road so that Sonia Gandhi can be made the president of the party,” he claimed.

Modi further said that the Congress keeps talking about safeguarding the Constitution, but it was former PM Nehru who had brought the First Amendment to the Constitution to subvert the freedom of expression. “If they have power in their hands, everything is good. But if it goes out of their hands, everything is bad. This is the culture of the Congress,” he pointed out.

Modi also questioned the democratic credentials of the Congress, saying the party won't allow the Parliament to run, and even questions the institution of the Election Commission of India, apart from hurling allegations against the functioning of EVMs.

Narendra Modi said that the five fingers in the Congress party symbol represent five characteristics – false slogans, false promises, vote bank politics, promotion of mafia & criminals and dynastic politics & corruption.

“Congress has found a new way to loot you – inheritance tax. Under their rule, 55 per cent of your lifetime earnings won't go to your children, but to their vote bank supporters. Beware of their dangerous intentions,” Modi cautioned voters.