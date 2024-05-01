Janasena and TDP Leaders Organize 'Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar' Program in Narsapuram Constituency

In a show of unity, Janasena Party MLA Candidate Bommidi Nayakar and TDP Incharge Potthuri Ramaraju joined hands to organize the 'Mana Nayakkar' program in the 2nd Ward and 4th Ward of Narasapuram town. The event saw the participation of various leaders from both parties, including Kothapalli Subbarayudu, Kovvali Yathiraja Rammehanayudu, Jakkam Srimannarayana, Koppadi Kanakaraj, Ambati Aruna, Thota Aruna, Ponnala Nagababu, and many others.

The program aimed to bring together Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP leaders, as well as their supporters, in a show of solidarity for the upcoming elections. Among the attendees were also Veera Women and Jana Sainikulu, demonstrating a strong presence of women leaders within both parties.

The event was a success, with all participants showing their support for the candidates and pledging to work together towards a better future for Narsapuram constituency. This display of unity and collaboration between Janasena and TDP leaders is sure to have a positive impact on the upcoming elections.