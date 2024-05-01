Live
- Vijayawada: Enumeration of fishermen for livelihood assistance from tomorrow
- Google Removes Fake Investment Apps FHT and SS-Equitrade from Play Store
- YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika participates in Nai Brahmins poster unveiling event in Hindupuram
- Janasena and TDP Leaders Organize 'Mana Kosam Mana Nayakkar' Program in Narsapuram Constituency
- Forest dept ratchets up efforts to capture eluding leopard at RGIA
- Modi lashes out at Congress for committing sins against Constitution
- Cong failed to implement promises: Vinod Kumar
- Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani dares TDP for debate on city development
- Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 01 May, 2024
Just In
Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom
If one is not living for others, one is not living at all. An ideal that has guided many apostles such as Lord Buddha, Siridi Sai Baba and many other...
If one is not living for others, one is not living at all. An ideal that has guided many apostles such as Lord Buddha, Siridi Sai Baba and many other saints in the annals of history.
"That is a philosophy which is prehistoric, embedded deep in the human psyche. It is an indispensable tenet that builds the basis of symbiosis, love, bonding, and fraternity" said Dr Achyuta Samanta, noted educationist founder of KIIT, KISS, and the ‘Art of Giving’.
Dr Samanta not only philosophised the Art of Giving but also made it a phenomenon, not a mere campaign. It is always within but one has to trigger it out, he says. The Art of Giving wells from within and so did it for Dr Samanta, who shelters over 80,000 students in KISS with free quality education and healthcare facilities. Dr Samanta, in a way, inherited the ideal from his mother Nilimarani Samanta who initiated him to this way of life. She was not only a pathfinder for her family but a symbol of hope and courage for the entire village she lived in. Dr Samanta took a leaf out of what his mother lived with and amplified her ideals. “Taking the route of egalitarianism and classlessness that rubbishes oligarchy in all its forms, I waddled through uncountable odds in life. My mother remained my trailblazer all through, galvanising my inner spirits to become a good human being,” said Dr Samanta.
Art may have certain limitations, but the art of giving has none. From a loner to become a rallying point in his efforts, Dr Samanta emerged triumphant and made it a moral construct for many all over the world.