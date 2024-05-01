Inheriting an art from a trailblazer mom

If one is not living for others, one is not living at all. An ideal that has guided many apostles such as Lord Buddha, Siridi Sai Baba and many other saints in the annals of history.



"That is a philosophy which is prehistoric, embedded deep in the human psyche. It is an indispensable tenet that builds the basis of symbiosis, love, bonding, and fraternity" said Dr Achyuta Samanta, noted educationist founder of KIIT, KISS, and the ‘Art of Giving’.

Dr Samanta not only philosophised the Art of Giving but also made it a phenomenon, not a mere campaign. It is always within but one has to trigger it out, he says. The Art of Giving wells from within and so did it for Dr Samanta, who shelters over 80,000 students in KISS with free quality education and healthcare facilities. Dr Samanta, in a way, inherited the ideal from his mother Nilimarani Samanta who initiated him to this way of life. She was not only a pathfinder for her family but a symbol of hope and courage for the entire village she lived in. Dr Samanta took a leaf out of what his mother lived with and amplified her ideals. “Taking the route of egalitarianism and classlessness that rubbishes oligarchy in all its forms, I waddled through uncountable odds in life. My mother remained my trailblazer all through, galvanising my inner spirits to become a good human being,” said Dr Samanta.

Art may have certain limitations, but the art of giving has none. From a loner to become a rallying point in his efforts, Dr Samanta emerged triumphant and made it a moral construct for many all over the world.