Kurnool: Include yoga in daily life to keep fit & healthy

Kurnool: Corporation Mayor B Y Ramaiah and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy on Sunday exhorted people to regularly practice yoga to lead a stress-free life.



Participating as chief guests in the two-day Yoga selection competitions organised here at outdoor stadium on Sunday, the mayor said people who practice yoga daily for an hour would have sound health and mind besides active throughout the day. The duo called upon the people to include Yoga in their daily life.

Stating that the Yoga is being practiced across the globe, the MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said Yoga was the birthplace of India. Though it is being practiced in India since ancient times, it is now being practiced in almost all countries globally. To lead a happy and stress-free life, practicing Yoga is a must. The asanas in Yoga would be more beneficial and make one heal and healthy. By practicing yoga daily, every part in our body would get sufficient oxygen and help proper functioning of organs, said the duo.

The Mayor and MLA said there was no age restriction for practicing yoga and it can be practiced at any age. If the yoga is practiced from the tender age, then it would be more beneficial. Later the enthused by the asanas performed by students and wished all the very best to all the participants and suggested them to concentrate on how to give out their best rather than focusing on the prizes. They also assured to set up a Yoga park and will strive for its development.

State Yoga Association general secretary Avinash Shetty said that around 550 students from across Kurnool district have participated at the selection competitions. The two days event which was started on Sunday would conclude on Monday. The winners at the district-level would participate at the 48th State-level Yoga competitions to be held in Kurnool on September 9 and 10, stated Avinash Shetty.

State Yoga Association Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy, National Yoga association member Sreedhar Reddy, Councilor Gajula Swetha Reddy, Vijay Kumar and others participated in yoga selection competitions.