Kurnool: 'Instill awareness among students to become responsible citizens'

Kurnool: District Principal and Sessions Judge Dr V Radha Krishna Sagar said that we should never forget the services and sacrifices of police personnel who laid their lives for the wellbeing of the society. Participating as a chief guest in the Martyrs Day programme organised at District Police Parade ground here on Thursday accompanied by the District Collector P Koteshwara Rao and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Dr Radha Krishna Sagar said that in 2006, there were only 300 police personnel to protect and extend service to one lakh people. He appealed to the Collector and SP to instill awareness among students to become responsible citizens in the society. Collector P Koteshwara Rao said it is the responsibility of every citizen to remember the great sacrifices of police personnel. He added the police department would plays a crucial role in safeguarding law and order and the services of police personnel will never go waste and would be remembered by all.

Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that several jawans have sacrificed their lives for the nation. As many as 377 police personnel while on duty have laid their lives across the country. Around 16 police personnel have died while discharging duties in Kurnool district. Five of them have succumbed to deadly coronavirus. Remembering their great sacrifices, the Police Commemoration Day is being celebrated on every October 21. He further said that the police without heeding their lives are contributing their services for the wellbeing of society and protecting people. The state government was extending Rs 10 lakh (Rs 5 lakh towards security and Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia) to kin of every deceased family member. He said people's cooperation was also most important to police. On the occasion, a cheque worth Rs 20 lakh was given to the kin of a constable, Janardhan, who died in a road accident.

Prior to addressing the gathering, the Judge, Collector and Superintendent of Police have received the guard of honour from the police personnel. Later a two minutes silence was observed after paying floral tributes. Even the family members of the deceased were felicitated with cheques, shawl and memento.

SEB Additional SP Thuhin Sinha, Home guard commandant Ram Mohan, DSPs Maheshwar Reddy, Venkatramaiah, Ramana, K V Mahesh, Srinivas Reddy and Ravindra Reddy were present. Ramanji Naik, Iliyaz Basha, AO Suresh Babu, Police welfare doctor Dr Sravanthi and others also participated in the programme.