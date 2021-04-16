Kurnool: KIMS doctors give new lease of life to 10-year-old

Kurnool: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) doctors gave a new lease of life to a 10-year-old-boy (KIMS) in Kurnool by performing endoscopy.

In a press release on Thursday, gastroenterologist Dr L Rajendra Prasad said that a week ago, one Goutham, a 10-year-old boy was admitted in the hospital with symptoms of sore throat, shortness of breath, fever and chest pain.

At the initial stage, he was given antibiotics and later performed a CT scan wherein pus was detected in the boy's throat, around the heart and between the lungs. According to the patient's parents, a long piece of stick had accidentally been inserted into the boy's mouth the day before he fell ill. With this we suspected that a hole was formed behind the throat and consulted a gastroenterologist.

After endoscopy, the results revealed a hole of 6 mm in his throat. Due to high risk and complications of surgery, the pus was removed through endoscopy and continued antibiotics, stated Dr Rajendra Prasad. He said Dr Srikanth has removed the bad water that had gathered around the lungs on the left side of the chest tube.

A week later, another endoscopy was done and found the hole in the throat was closed but the CT scan has revealed that some more pus was gathered to the heart between the lungs. But Dr Ashok, a Radiologist intervened and removed the pus completely through the needle.