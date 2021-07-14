Kurnool: Kin protest over 'death' of new-born

Kurnool: The alleged death of a new-born baby led to protests at Kurnool government general hospital on Tuesday. The family members of the pregnant woman whose infant was declared dead by hospital authorities staged a dharna in front of the hospital demanding justice.

According to information, one Razia, a resident of Nellibanda village in Devanakonda was admitted to the maternity ward of the hospital on Sunday after she went into labour.

She gave birth to a boy on Monday evening. The doctors after examining the health condition of the infant, shifted it to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). However, later the parents were informed that the child had died due to worsening health. On hearing the news, the baby's mother, Razia and her parents were shocked.

Unable to believe version of doctors, Razia and her family staged a protest in front of maternity ward alleging that the body of the baby shown to them was not that of their child. They demanded the doctors to give their child back. For a while, a tense situation prevailed at the maternity ward.

The doctors said the baby's health condition was not good since its birth so they had to shift him to NICU. The doctors also made it clear that there was no negligence on their part. The authorities also denied allegation by Razia's family that a page was missing from her casesheet.