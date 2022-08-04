  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Konda Reddy Buruju illuminated with tricolours

Konda Reddy buruju illuminated in Tricolor as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Kurnool
x

Konda Reddy buruju illuminated in Tricolor as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Kurnool

Highlights

Konda Reddy Fort also known as Kondareddy Buruju, an imposing structure situated in the heart of Kurnool city aesthetically decorated in the tricolours.

Kurnool: Konda Reddy Fort also known as Kondareddy Buruju, an imposing structure situated in the heart of Kurnool city aesthetically decorated in the tricolours.

The fort is named after Konda Reddy, the last ruler of Alampur who was imprisoned in the fort by the Kurnool Nawab in the 17th century CE.

The construction of the fort dates back to the 12th century when the city of Kurnool was used as a base on Tungabhadra river crossing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X