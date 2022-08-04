Kurnool: Konda Reddy Buruju illuminated with tricolours

Kurnool: Konda Reddy Fort also known as Kondareddy Buruju, an imposing structure situated in the heart of Kurnool city aesthetically decorated in the tricolours.

The fort is named after Konda Reddy, the last ruler of Alampur who was imprisoned in the fort by the Kurnool Nawab in the 17th century CE.

The construction of the fort dates back to the 12th century when the city of Kurnool was used as a base on Tungabhadra river crossing.