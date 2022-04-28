Kurnool: Lorry driver jumps toll plaza without paying toll, held

Kurnool: A lorry driver of Haryana state heading towards Hyderabad from Anantapur district, tried to leave the toll plaza without paying toll at Amukathadu in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district on Wednesday. According to the information, the cameras installed at the toll plaza could not read the fast tag of lorry. A staff of toll plaza Srinivasulu climbed on to the bumper of lorry and began to scan the fast tag.

While he was scanning, the driver sped up the lorry. With the unexpected move, Srinivasulu began to scream. The lorry driver without heeding his screaming, drove with high speed. Srinivasulu tightly hold the lorry by standing on the bumper. Several vehicles on noticing the incident chased it and asked the driver to stop, but he did not pay heed to anyone. A video of the incident near the toll plaza has gone viral on social media also.

The toll plaza staff immediately informed to the Veldurthi police. The Veldurthi police, on receiving the information, managed to stop the lorry at Veldurthy and took the lorry driver into custody and filed a case. With this, Srinivasulu, who clung to the lorry, heaved a sigh of relief.