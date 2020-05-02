Kurnool: Medical college kitchen worker tests positive

Kurnool: Panic prevailed at Kurnool Medical College (KMC) on Friday after it was found that a kitchen worker for Post Graduate (PG) and graduate hostel tested positive.

There were only 60-70 PG students in the hostel as the MBBS students have already vacated the hostel after the announcement of lockdown.

KMC principal Dr P Chandrasekhar said that the person was a helper to the cook in the hostel and he was a resident of Budhawarapeta which was declared a high risk zone in Kurnool city.

After the helper was tested positive, samples of 15 more persons that have had close contact with him were sent for testing.

The mess has been closed and food to the PG students is being arranged from diet centre of Kurnool Government General Hospital.

Necessary measures have been taken and sanitisation is being done at the hostel premises, said the college principal Dr P Chandrasekhar.