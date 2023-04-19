Kurnool: Minister Jayaram 'did nothing' for Alur, flays Lokesh

Kurnool: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh came down heavily on the Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram for 'doing nothing' for Alur constituency.

He said that despite getting elected for the second consecutive time from the constituency, Jayaram failed to execute any developmental works in Alur. He pointed out that the roads in the constituency are in a pathetic state. "The only thing Jayaram did was grabbing the lands, encouraging illegal transportation of liquor from Karnataka and gambling," Lokesh alleged.

The TDP national general secretary on the 74th day of Yuva Galam padayatra in Alur constituency, addressed a public meeting at Vallagonda cross road in Aspari mandal on Tuesday.

During his speech, Lokesh said the name of Alur is soft but the people of this constituency are very strong. They have fought against the British rulers.

Lokesh said his padayatra was sending chills down the spine of Chief Minister Y S Jagan who has so far been behaving like a dictator. People representing different sections began to question Jagan after he started the Yuva Galam padayatra.

The TDP leader assured the people of Alur constituency that the TDP would resolve their issues one re-elected to power. Several villagers met Lokesh and poured out their woes before him. Former Union Minister Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, former Alur MLA Kotla Sujathamma and other party leaders accompanied Lokesh.