Kurnool: MLA Hafeez Khan promises to resolve PET teachers' woes

Kurnool: MLA M A Hafeez Khan has said that he will make efforts for recruitment of Physical Education Training (PET) teacher posts in the ensuing District Selection Committee (DSC) notification. The leaders of PET organisation submitted a memorandum to the MLA here on Friday pressing their problems.

The organization leaders Chinna Sunkanna and M Avinash Shetty, speaking to media persons said that several school students were forced to stay away from sports due to lack of PET teachers. Around 4,000 PET post were lying vacant at upper primary schools across the state, said the leaders.

They further said that the PETs were not paid salaries due to lockdown of school as a result of which they are leading a miserable life. They urged the MLA to hold talks with the school managements and see that salaries are paid to the PETs.

Responding to the request of the organisation leaders, Hafeez Khan assured that he will speak to District Education Officer (DEO) and Region Joint Director (RJD) to resolve the issue at the earliest possibility. The MLA also said that he will urge the education minister to enhance the PET posts in the DSC notification.

The MLA has participated in padayatra in the town that was conducted on the occasion of successful completion of three years of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa yatra. The leaders of PET oransation, Eshwar Naidu, Kiran Kumar, Shyam Kumar and others participated in the yatra also.