Live
- IWL 2023-24: Gladys Amfobea gives HOPS FC a New Year gift, scores in win over East Bengal FC
- Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP
- Naidu slams Jagan for dropping only backward class sitting MLAs
- Gurugram hotel murder case: Police get 5-day remand of 3 arrested accused
- NHPC lines up Rs 4,000 crore for 750 MW hydro project in Gujarat
- India will be a Hindu nation when PM Modi comes to power again: Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik
- By-elections for two MLC seats in Telangana on Jan 29
- Grasim to issue rights shares at Rs 1,812 apiece
- Kurnool MLA Hafeez New distributes increased pension to elderly
- Gopalan Aerospace- City’s first step in Armed forces transport
Just In
Kurnool MLA Hafeez New distributes increased pension to elderly
During the pension increase program held at the exhibition ground in Kurnool city, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan expressed his confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ability to provide good governance.
During the pension increase program held at the exhibition ground in Kurnool city, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan expressed his confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ability to provide good governance. Together with Kurnool Mayor B Y Ramaiah, MLA Hafeez Khan distributed the Pension at the Old Control Room in Kurnool to the beneficiaries.
MLA Hafeez Khan praised the government of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for its commitment to welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that unlike anywhere else in the country, the government is providing these schemes directly to the people's homes. However, under CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership, financial and welfare schemes are now being provided without any bribes or payments, he said
He said in line with his promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing a pension increase of 3,000 to elderly. The pension beneficiaries were warmly welcomed by the leaders and representatives of the public who attended the pension enhancement program.