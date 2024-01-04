Kurnool MLA Hafeez New distributes increased pension to elderly

During the pension increase program held at the exhibition ground in Kurnool city, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan expressed his confidence in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ability to provide good governance. Together with Kurnool Mayor B Y Ramaiah, MLA Hafeez Khan distributed the Pension at the Old Control Room in Kurnool to the beneficiaries.



MLA Hafeez Khan praised the government of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy for its commitment to welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted that unlike anywhere else in the country, the government is providing these schemes directly to the people's homes. However, under CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's leadership, financial and welfare schemes are now being provided without any bribes or payments, he said

He said in line with his promise, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is providing a pension increase of 3,000 to elderly. The pension beneficiaries were warmly welcomed by the leaders and representatives of the public who attended the pension enhancement program.







