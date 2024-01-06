  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool MLA participates in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra

Kurnool MLA participates in Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra
x
Highlights

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan participated in the Samajika Sadhikara bus trip held in Venkatagiri today and explained about the administration provided by...

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan participated in the Samajika Sadhikara bus trip held in Venkatagiri today and explained about the administration provided by Jagan Mohan Reddy. Deputy Chief Minister, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, YSRCP leaders and others participated in this programme.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X