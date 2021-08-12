Kurnool: Observe Moharrum peacefully

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteswara Rao on Wednesday appealed to people of Kurnool district to observe Moharrum in a peaceful manner without violating Covid-19 norms.

He said that the Muthavallis and Muzavars at Peerla Chavidi were advised to perform Fathehas and Duva besides others following all precautions. The Collector said people should maintain social distance while offering prayers at the Peerla Chavidi. He said wearing of masks is compulsory and people should wash hands with soap or sanitiser during every interval. Those above the age of 60 years, children and those who are suffering with cough, cold, fever and breathlessness should stay at home and offer prayers. It is strictly suggested not to spit in and around the Peerla Chavidi, the Collector said.

He also suggested that more than 10 persons are not allowed to participate while at Fatheha. Only 30 to 40 persons are allowed to participate in the procession. The Muthavallis and Muzavars have to keep adequate numbers of sanitisers at the Peerla Chavidi. He suggested displaying banners scripted with the Covid norms to be followed during the occasion. Only 10 persons, including the management committee, Muzavars and Muthavallis are allowed to participate on the 9th and 10day of Moharrum.

Orchestra, teen mar dances and animal sacrifices would be seriously viewed at the Peerla Chavidi. Only traditional music instruments are allowed during the occasion. The fire pits and others should not violate the norms.

The tabruk, sharbat and the prasadams need to be distributed in sealed covers, the Collector said.