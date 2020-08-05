Kurnool: PETs seek government support

Kurnool: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic and implementation of lockdown, the government instructed all private and government schools to shutdown till further orders. Due to this, the teachers working in private schools were thrown out of jobs and leading miserable lives, particularly the Physical Education Teachers (PETs), said Andhra Pradesh PET and Physical Director (PD) Association state secretary Srinath Perumalla. He urged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to save the PETs from miserable state.



Speaking to The Hans India here on Wednesday, Srinath said with the closure of private schools, the PETs have lost their jobs and leading a miserable live. And supporting their families has become an uphill task, he said and added for the last six months it is very hard to meet day to day expenditures as they were not paid salaries by the private school managements.

Stating several PETs were graduates and Post-Graduates, he said despite having higher qualification they were unable to get suitable jobs. At this crucial situation, the PETs, to support their families, have become petty vendors, some are working at mobile canteens, daily wage labours and a few are engaged as security guards. It is very unfortunate that some PETs have even committed suicide, lamented Srinarh.

He urged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to help the PETs and save them from committing suicides. He also urged the managements of private schools to come forward and lend a helping hand to the PETs on humanitarian grounds so that they can feed their families.