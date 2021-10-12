Kurnool: 'Plastic hatao-Kurnool bachao' campaign commences

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation on Monday launched a novel programme 'Plastic hatao-Kurnool bachao' at C camp Rythu Bazaar Centre. Inaugurating the campaign, Mayor B Y Ramaiah and Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji said the programme was aimed to make the city plastic-free.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Ramaiah said the Corporation has prestigiously launched the novel programme 'Plastic hatao-Kurnool bachao' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. As part of it, Ramaiah said the civic body was creating awareness about the disadvantages of using plastic. He said the corporation would not spare any trader if they to be using plastic covers.

The Mayor and Commissioner extended bags made of cloth free of cost to vegetable buyers. They also urged the buyers not to use plastic covers as they harm environment in the long run. This is the first camp held at the Rythu Bazaar and more such camps would be held across the town to permanently make the city plastic-free, they said.

They warned the shopowners, restaurants and other wholesalers of initiating stern action if they were found to be using plastic covers. They suggested them to use gunny or cloth made covers or pack the provisions in paper made covers. The Mayor and Commissioner called upon the people to join hands in making Kurnool plastic-free.

Additional Commissioner Ramalingeswara, Deputy Mayor Siddareddy Renuka, Deputy Commissioner Padmavathi, Medical and Health Officer Bhaskar Reddy, Councillors Katari Pallavi, Sompalli Krishnakanth Reddy, Katari Suresh, officials and others participated in the programme.