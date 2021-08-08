Kurnool: 'Plastic rice' found in Goru Mudda rice bags

Kurnool: 'Plastic rice' was reportedly found in the rice bags supplied for Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme, at Kowthalam on Saturday. According to information, the government was supplying rice to schoolchildren under Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme.

As the schools closed due to Covid pandemic, the rice has been supplied directly to student parents by the school headmasters.

The parents after receiving the rice, poured in a vessel of water to wet prior to cooking. The parents were taken aback on noticing the rice floating on the water. The parents immediately took the issue to the notice of headmasters.

The headmasters in turn informed the Kowthalam Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Sunanda. The MEO ordered to take back the rice immediately and stop distributing it till further orders.

She also stated that the issue would be taken to the notice of higher officials.