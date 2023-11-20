Kurnool: Police recover 630 lost mobiles worth Rs 1.26 cr

Kurnool: Kurnool police have recovered 630 lost mobiles worth Rs Rs.1.26 crore. SP G Krishnakanth handed over the recovered mobiles to the owners at a mobile mela organised at police parade grounds here on Sunday.

The SP said that this is the second time that Kurnool police have recovered 630 mobiles.

Earlier, around 652 mobiles were recovered worth Rs 1.30 crore. Stating that mobile phones have a prominent place in everyone’s lives as valuable and personal information like photos, phone numbers, bank transactions etc will be saved in them. Hence, people should be careful to keep their phones safe.

SP Krishnkanth lauded the police personnel and cyber lab staff for successfully recovering 630 lost or stolen mobiles, after receiving complaints.

He asked the people, who lost their phones, to click http://kurnool police.in/mobiletheft link and lodge complaint by furnishing full details.