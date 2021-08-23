Kurnool police seize red sander logs worth Rs. 3.84 crores

Kurnool: The Taluka police on Sunday late evening have seized 177 red sander logs during vehicle check conducted at Nannur Toll Plaza.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy told media persons that on credible information, the In-charge DSP, Venkata Ramaiah, Taluka and 3 Town, Circle Inspectors, M Sreenath Reddy, M Tabrez and other staff have conducted vehicle checking at Nannur Toll Plaza. While checking a DCM van the staff have detected 177 red sander logs. The logs and the vechile was seized besides taking the van driver,

Kandagaddala Shiva Kumar into custody. The seized logs are worth Rs. 3,84,70,000 and weighing about 3847 kilograms.

A case under section 379, 120 (b) r/w 34 IPC and Sec 20 (1), (c), (II), (III) and (IV) r/w 20(d) (1) and 29 (ii) (b) (IV) (a) of AP Forest New Amendment Act 2016, Act no.15 of 2016 rule 3 of AP Sandal wood transits rules 1969 and Sec 51 of Wild life Protection Act-1997 and sec 3 of Prevention of Damage of the Public Property Act was filed.

The accused would be sent to remand, stated the SP, Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy.