Kurnool: Practise yoga to lead stress-free life

Kurnool: State Yoga Association general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty said Yoga is the only medicine to get relief from day to day stressful life. He inaugurated Yoga summer camp at Indiramma Colony in Joharapuram village on Monday.

Later speaking on the occasion, Avinash said school students are facing huge stress due to various means and practicing Yoga for an hour daily will help them to handle the situation with ease. He said that they have been conducting Yoga summer camps since 2013, which was started with just three students and now the figure has touched 3,000. Free training class through online and offline are being imparted across Kurnool district with the coordination of Muniswamy, Prasanna, Vijay Kumar, Dr Mumtaj Begum and Keshav, he informed.

Avinash said summer camp has been divided into six divisions, like beginners yoga, pair yoga, sports yoga, advance yoga, hata yoga, Surya Namaskaram and pranayamam. Apart from these, advanced yoga dances like artist and rhythmic yoga training is also being imparted to athletes participating at State and national

competitions.Yoga training will continue up to June 21, one at Santosh Nagar and another at at Joharapuram.