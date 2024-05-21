Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
Just In
Kurnool: Practise yoga to lead stress-free life
State Yoga Association general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty said Yoga is the only medicine to get relief from day to day stressful life. He inaugurated Yoga summer camp at Indiramma Colony in Joharapuram village on Monday.
Kurnool: State Yoga Association general secretary Manchikanti Avinash Shetty said Yoga is the only medicine to get relief from day to day stressful life. He inaugurated Yoga summer camp at Indiramma Colony in Joharapuram village on Monday.
Later speaking on the occasion, Avinash said school students are facing huge stress due to various means and practicing Yoga for an hour daily will help them to handle the situation with ease. He said that they have been conducting Yoga summer camps since 2013, which was started with just three students and now the figure has touched 3,000. Free training class through online and offline are being imparted across Kurnool district with the coordination of Muniswamy, Prasanna, Vijay Kumar, Dr Mumtaj Begum and Keshav, he informed.
Avinash said summer camp has been divided into six divisions, like beginners yoga, pair yoga, sports yoga, advance yoga, hata yoga, Surya Namaskaram and pranayamam. Apart from these, advanced yoga dances like artist and rhythmic yoga training is also being imparted to athletes participating at State and national
competitions.Yoga training will continue up to June 21, one at Santosh Nagar and another at at Joharapuram.