Kurnool: Ramco donates PPEs, masks to prevent Covid-19

Kurnool: The Ramco Cements Limited (RCL) had donated PPE suits, N-95 Masks, 3-layered Masks and sanitisers, all worth Rs 18 lakh to district authorities in Kurnool during a review meeting on April 6, 2020. Deputy Chief Minister (Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education), Finance Minister B Rajendranath Reddy and Labour Minister G Jayaram and others participated in the meeting at the Collectorate.

RCL had carried out sanitisation of 15 villages surrounding Kolimigundla with Sodium Hypochloride as a precautionary measure to curtail Covid-19 pandemic. RCL had taken care of poor and needy people of villages in and around the project site by distributing the groceries for around 1200 families.

Shri Reddy Nagaraju (Sr. Vice President - Projects), in a press release, communicated that a total amount of approximately Rs. 30 lakhs has been contributed under CER/CSR for medical aids and towards control of Covid-19 in and around their project site in Kurnool district. Apart from the above, RCL has contributed Rs. 2.50 crore to AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund and RCL had also contributed to respective Chief Minister's Relief Fund in other states also.