Kurnool records 83.58% polling

Kurnool: The first phase of polling passed off peacefully with no untoward incidents, said district collector G Veera Pandiyan. He addressed the media along with superintendent of police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli at the collectorate here on Tuesday.

Veera Pandian said in the first phase, of the total 193 gram panchayat, 52 were declared unanimous. The polling was conducted to 142 gram panchayats in which 2,68,567 voters out of the total 3,21,312 exercised their franchise in a peaceful manner. A total of 83.58 percent polling was registered by the end of voting.

The collector said it was a good development that such a large number of people had turned out to vote following Covid norms. Thanking the district level officials for making the voting process a grand success, he said they the same spirit would continue until the deputy sarpanch election was completed.

SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said 12 mandals witnessed the polls in the first phase without any incidents. He said no untoward incident was reported in faction-ridden villages.

He made it clear that no victory celebrations by taking out rallies, bursting crackers, beating drums and others were strictly prohibited. If anyone violates the norms, they would be taken to task, the SP said.