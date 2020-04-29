Kurnool registers 40 new positive cases

Kurnool: With spurt of Covid-19 positive cases, Kurnool district once again recorded the highest number of positive cases in the state on Tuesday with 40 new cases in a span of 24 hours.



The district has crossed triple century on Tuesday and total positive cases gone up to 332 in the district. The 40 fresh cases are second highest recorded in the district as first one- 52 cases were reported on one single day (April 5). Out of the total 332 cases, 280 are active, while 43 are discharged and nine died so far. District Medical and Health officer Dr Rama Giddaiah said that they are expeditiously collecting samples across the district and the exercise would go on unabated.

Till date, a few hundred samples are waiting for results from various virology testing labs in Anantapur and Tirupati, he added. However, the fresh 40 positive cases were reported in Kurnool city, Nandyal, Atmakur and Nandikotkur town where maximum number of positive cases were registered, officials said.

The date-wise reports revealed that, at least 10 persons are testing positive every day in the district. While the first Covid-19 positive was reported on March 28, 2020, the first Covid death was registered on April 5 in the district.