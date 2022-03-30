Kurnool: Rich tributes paid to NTR on TDP Formation Day

Kurnool: The 40th Formation day of Telugu Desam Party was grandly celebrated by the leaders and activists across the district on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary presidents of Kurnool Somisetty Venkateswarlu, Nandyal G Venkat Reddy and Kurnool constituency in-charge TG Bharat have paid rich tributes to the party founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao after garlanding his statue located near the Collectorate.

Earlier, the leaders amid the presence of a large number of party activists have unfurled the party flag on the TDP office premises.

Later, addressing a meeting, the leaders pointed out that NT Rama Rao had established the party on 29th March, 1982. It has successfully completed 40 years.

They said prior to Rama Rao establishing the TDP, the Congress party was in power and the people in Congress rule were facing huge humiliation. Rama Rao who could not digest the humiliation being meted to the Telugu people in the Congress regime, wanted to do something different that could safeguard the interests of Telugu people. He thought of establishing a party and out of his thought the TDP was established, they said.

N T Rama Rao won the State Assembly elections with a thumping majority within nine months after establishing the party. Later legendary NTR strove to help National Front form the government at the Centre. Following the demise of N T Rama Rao, N Chandrababu Naidu took over as the party chief and he has been running it efficiently. They said the party activists were relentlessly working to protect the ideals whether in power or not. The objective is to render service to people, the leaders said.

Under the guidance of party's national general secretary Nara Lokesh, financial support is being extended to activists at the time of need. NTR Memorial Trust has also been constantly helping the activists.

The leaders said that working in such a great party gives them immense pleasure. TDP always stands by the party activists and fights for their rights.

They flayed the ruling YSRCP for harassing TDP activists by filing false cases against them. Despite the harassment, the activists were not getting disheartened and instead they were becoming much stronger and actively participating in party programmes, the leaders pointed out.

On the occasion, the TDP leaders have felicitated party activists Pothuraju Ravi Kumar, B Yellappa, S Abas, Sathram Rama Krishnudu, D James, S Mumtaj, P Hanumantha Rao Choudhary, Korakanchi Ravi Kumar, Paramesh, J Tirupal Babu, Nandi Madhu, Chandrakanth, Umar Basha, Mohan, Ramana, Manikyamma, Chinnammi, Susheelamma, Sanjeevakshi, Narasimhulu, S Rirupal, Tirupataiah and Mahesh.

Similarly, TDP constituency in-charges, leaders and activists across the district took part in the Formation Day celebrations. At some places, the activists took out rallies.