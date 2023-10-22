Kurnool: Sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered

Kurnool/Nandyal: Police Commemoration Day was observed in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Saturday.



The Collectors of both districts, Dr G Srijana and Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that the sacrifices of the police personnel would never be forgotten. The police personnel are the only people that are awake while the entire world is in deep sleep safeguarding and protecting the law and order, either it may be on the Indian border or internally, stated the Collectors.

On the occasion of the Martyrs Day, the Collectors accompanied by SPs G Krishna Kanth (Kurnool) and K Raghuveer Reddy (Nandyal) paid

floral tributes to the Martyrs statue in the respective districts.

Kurnool District Collector Dr G Srijana addressing a meeting at the Police Parade Grounds has said that it is our responsibility to remember the police personnel who laid down their lives while discharging their responsibilities. She said the police personnel are next to Army personnel that never care for their lives when it comes to safeguarding the land and order and protecting our motherland.

She said the police job is the hardest of all departments. Commitment comes by itself when the police personnel wear the uniform. The Collector called upon the police staff to stand by the family members of the deceased police personnel.

Kurnool SP G Krishna Kanth said that several police personnel have lost their lives during the pandemic period. He said the police department has been taking several measures for the welfare of its staff.

In a similar manner, the Police Commemoration Day was observed at Nandyal SP office near Bommala Satram.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy lauded the services being rendered by the police to protect people. He said the State government has taken various steps to suppress the anti-social elements. The Disha app is very useful to the women in the State, he said.

Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon and SP K Raghuveer Reddy paid rich tributes to the police martyrs on the occasion.

Minister Buggana accompanied by the Nandyal District Collector and SP paid floral tributes to the martyrs. Earlier, the Finance Minister received a guard of honour from the police personnel.