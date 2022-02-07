Kurnool: Sale of banned tobacco products rampant

Kurnool: Though the sale of tobacco products banned in the state, they are freely available at all pan shops, grocery and wholesale shops in the district. The district has three Despite the government taking steps to eliminate the menace, the products are being sold secretly in villages. Rumours are agog that the officials of police and vigilance are turning a blind eye as they are being bribed. On several occasions, gutka was seized in large scale at the border check posts when it was being transported from the adjacent Karnataka and Telangana states.

One Rajendra Prasad Ananta, a resident of Sathyanarayana colony in Kurnool town, who runs a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), told The Hans India that the sale of gutka, khaini and other pan masala products are rampant in the district. Adoni and Nandyal, which have railway connectivity to various parts of the country, have become hubs for stocking the spurious products. He said the youth under the age group of 10-15 years are consuming it the most. Apart from consuming the spurious products, the rag pickers are also inhaling spirit (whitener). He said extensive raids were conducted in Kurnool one town area when Vikarma Simha was holding the responsibility as Circle Inspector.

He booked several cases and seized huge quantities of gutka, khaini and other pan masalas. After his transfer, the officials, who took charge least bothered to conduct raids on the shops.

The NGO said that due to consumption of the spurious products, the youths are suffering from mouth cancers, stomach ulcers and throat infections. He urged the officials concerned to conduct extensive raids on the grocery shops, wholesale shops and godowns where this spurious product has been stored and save the innocent people falling prey to the spurious products.