Kurnool: SEB seizes 1,102 NDPL liquor bottles, 17 kg dry ganja, 39 held

Kurnool: In a joint operation, the personnel of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), civil and excise departments have seized illegally transported liquor, sand, ganja and gutka packets in large quantities on Saturday.

In a press release, the department authorities stated that while conducting vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post, the SEB personnel seized 1,102 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles of various brands. Even the staff also seized 17 kg ganja and 6,025 gutka packets.

The authorities also said the staff have also detected dry ganja weighing around 17 kg in a private travels bus which was being taken to Bengaluru from Hyderabad. In another vehicle checking, 6,025 packets of gutka was also seized.

The seized products and accused were all arrested and handed over the cases to Kurnool taluka urban police station (UPS) for initiating further action, added Ravi Chandra, the SEB CI.

Even the police personnel of civil and excise departments during the raids conducted across the district have seized 220 litres of country-made liquor and 108 tonnes of sand.

Around 3,670 litres of jaggery wash was also destroyed in the raids. With regard to illegal transportation of sand, liquor, ganja and gutka besides manufacturing of spurious liquor, the cops have arrested 39 persons, filed 27 cases and seized 12 vehicles.

The authorities appealed to people to support them to curb the illegal transportation of liquor, sand, gutka and other spurious products. They urged to keep informed the police through WhatsApp no 7993822444.

The informers name and other details would be kept secret stated, the police personnel.